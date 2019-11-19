2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Andre Ayew Delighted With Black Stars Win Over Sao Tome

Skipper for the Black Stars, Andre Ayew says he is elated after winning their first two games in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The four-time African champions defeated beat São Tomé and Príncipe by a lone goal on Monday afternoon.

The win follows last Thursday’s 2-0 victory over South Africa in Cape Coast.

The two wins put the Black Stars at the top of Group C with six points, three more than Sudan and South Africa who are second and third respectively. São Tomé and Príncipe are last with no point.

“Well, I’m very happy. I want to congratulate the boys for these two games. The camp has been brilliant. The support has been perfect. Every plan that we had, we executed it very well,” Ayew told Joy Sports in São Tomé and Príncipe.

“We have six points and no team in our group did that in this international week so that proved that we did something good. It’s just the beginning. We will be able to continue like this. I am very happy and I hope that we continue like that.”

Jordan Ayew converted a spot-kick to seal the win for the Black Stars.

Black Stars' next assignment in the qualifiers is in July 2020.