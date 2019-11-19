Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah Not Thinking About Contract Extension

Kwesi Appiah, head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana has reiterated that he is not concerned with the situation as his contract nearing expiration.

The 59 year old's contract was extended to December ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“The most important thing is being on contract until the end of December. I want to make sure I do the best that I can. As to whether I would love to continue or the management would like me to continue, I think that will be decided after,” Appiah told Joy Sports’.

Sharing his thoughts after the Black Stars secured their second straight win in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against São Tomé and Príncipe on Monday, he commended the performance of São Tomé and Príncipe but claimed Black Stars players were not impressed with the nature of the astroturf at Estádio Nacional 12 de Julho.

“Even though we won, I think the Sao Tome team played well, tactically. Anytime they lost the ball, they all came behind the ball and wherever the ball went, they made sure they had a lot of people there and playing against a team with six [at the] back is always difficult,” Appiah said.

He added; “...the pitch as well; the players were complaining about the controls and running [which were difficult] but on a whole, I think we did well. We had most of the possession but sometimes we missed a lot of chances that we could have scored.”

Black Stars won by a solitary goal scored via a penalty converted by Jordan Ayew in the second half.

It has been a difficult year for the Black Stars as they exited AFCON in Egypt at the last 1/16 stage.