AFCON Qualifier: Kwesi Appiah Commends Black Stars Players For Dispatching São Tomé

Head coach for the Black Stars of Ghana, James Kwesi Appiah has commended his players for beating São Tomé and Principe on Monday afternoon despite playing through difficult conditions.

The two countries featured in a Group C encounter of the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament earlier this afternoon in a game that was played at the Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho.

The pitch presented the players with difficult and unfriendly conditions but a resilience performance from Ghana saw them bagging all 3 points at the end of the match courtesy a penalty kick converted by Jordan Ayew.

Speaking in a post-match interview with Joy Sports at the end of the AFCON qualifier against São Tomé, Coach Kwesi Appiah shared “The pitch as well, the players were complaining about the controls and running, which was difficult but on a whole, I think we did well.

On the performance of the São Tomé team, the gaffer praised the side for giving his side a tough time.

“We had most of the possession but sometimes we missed a lot of chances that we could have scored. Even though we won, I think the Sao Tome team played well, tactically. Anytime they lost the ball, they all came behind the ball and wherever the ball went, they made sure they had a lot of people there and playing against a team with six at the back is always difficult”, Coach James Kwesi Appiah said.