Black Stars Flying Back To Ghana Today With Players Set To Return To Clubs [VIDEO]

The Black Stars are flying back to Ghana today after posting a 1-0 victory over São Tomé and Principe on Monday afternoon as players prepare to return to their respective clubs.

The two countries were in action earlier this afternoon in a Group C encounter of the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

At the end of a very difficult game at a tough venue, Ghana managed to earn a one-nil victory to send her to the summit of the Group Standings having won all two matches so far.

After the match, the Black Stars team have boarded a flight and are currently on their way back to Ghana. Upon the arrival of the team, the players will depart to their respective clubs to prepare for League football next weekend.