2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana Now Top Of Group C After Defeating São Tomé

The Black Stars of Ghana are now top of Group C in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament following their 1-0 victory over São Tomé and Principe this afternoon.

The West African giant after failing woefully at the 2019 edition of the AFCON is now seeking to secure qualification to the next continental showpiece to have another chance of ending the long wait for glory.

In a second Group C game of the qualifiers today, Coach James Kwesi Appiah has led his side to record a one-nil win over São Tomé and Principe at the Estádio Nacional 12 de Julho.

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew netted the only goal of the match on the 50th minute via the penalty spot after Emmanuel Boateng was fouled in the opponent’s 18-yard box.

With South Africa beating Sudan in the other group match yesterday, Ghana has climbed to the top of the standings with 6 points as she remains the only unbeaten side.

Sudan and South Africa follow in second and third positions respectively as São Tomé sits bottom of the log.

The qualifiers will resume in January where Ghana has been scheduled to face Sudan. Another win will enhance the team’s chances of booking a place in the 2021 AFCON which will be staged in Cameroon.