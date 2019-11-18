2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Joran Ayew's Penalty Secure Win For Black Stars Against Sao Tome

Ghana’s Black Stars beat Sao Tome 1-0 in the second AFCON 2021 Qualifiers played on Monday.

A second half Jordan Ayew penalty was the difference between the two teams on the day.

The match was not the most intense affair as the two teams struggled to find proper rhythm.

The Stars suffered more in the opening stages of the match due to the artificial surface at the July 12 National Stadium but after a while, they managed to string passes together and built a bit of a pattern.

However, they failed to create any clear cut chances and the only one they did create was wasted. After Jordan Ayew rounded the Sao Tomean goalie, he set up Samuel Owusu was blocked and Emmanuel Boateng was flagged offside when he went for the rebound.

After a goalless first half, Ghana finally got the breakthrough in the 50th minute. Sao Tome goalie, Eusebio Gilmar, fumbled a cross and pulled down Boateng who was going after the loose ball.

The referee pointed to the spot and booked Eusebio.

Jordan Ayew stepped up and calmly stroked the ball home to give Ghana the lead.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah made some changes as Mohammed Kudus and Christopher Antwi Adjei came on for Samuel Owusu and Emmanuel Boateng.

In the end, Ghana picked up the victory to go top of Group C with 6 points from two matches played.