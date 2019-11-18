2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Duncan Dropped, Owusu Starts; Kwesi Appiah Names Starting XI Against Sào Tomé

Black Stars head coach, Kwesi Appiah, has named his starting lineup for Monday’s AFCON 2021 qualifier against Sao Tome.

Samuel Owusu replaces Alfred Duncan in the lineup.

It is the only change in Kwesi Appiah's starting line up which defeated South Africa 2:0 on Thursday.

The rest of the team stays same from last Thursday with Richard Ofori in goal, Kassim Nuhu, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo and Andy Yiadom completing the back four.

The midfield will see Baba Iddrisu, Thomas Partey in the deep positions with Emmanuel Boateng, Andre Ayew and Samuel Owusu playing behind Jordan Ayew.

The match kicks off at 1pm Ghana time at the July 12 National Stadium in Sao Tome.

Here is Ghana’s starting lineup:

Richard Ofori

Andy Yiadom

Joseph Aidoo

Kassim Nuhu

Gideon Mensah

Thomas Partey

Baba Iddrisu

Samuel Owusu

Emmanuel Boateng

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew

The Black Stars are seeking to maintain their one hundred per cent start to the completion this afternoon against a Sào Tome side seeking redemption at home after they were thrashed 4:0 at home by Sudan on matchday one.

South Africa defeated Sudan 1:0 yesterday on matchday two, and the Black Stars will go top of the group with maximum points with a win against Sao Tome this after.