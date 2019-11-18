2021 AFCON Qualifiers: We Will Not Underrate Sao Tome, Says Coach Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah says his side won’t underrate Sao Tome and Principe in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group C second fixture.

Coach Appiah believes the Black Stars matchday two clash against Sao Tome and Principe on Monday will not be an easy game hence the need for the team to do away with complacency.

The four-time African champions won their group opener on Thursday against South Africa in Cape Coast while their opponent lost their game by 4-0 against Sudan.

And the 2014 World Cup Ghana gaffer, has warned his side to be wary of their clash against Sao Tome and Principe ahead of Monday’s game.

Kwasi Appiah insists the bottom place team are not pushovers and his side must be at their best in order to defeat them at their own backyard.

“Some of their players plies their trade in Portugal. It shows that the game will not be easy. It tells you we are not going to underrate them. We are going there to select our best team because the intention is to win the ball at all cost.

“That why it’s important for us to win. That tells us to play more than what we did at Cape Coast and win the game,” he said

The match will be played at the Stade Nacional 12 de Jelhu at 13:00 GMT.