2021 AFCON Qualifiers: São Tomé And Príncipe Artificial Pitch Could Worry Ghana

Ghana will play their second AFCON qualifier for 2021 against São Tomé and Principe on Monday, but there’s a little factor that may bother the side.

The pitch at the National Stadium of São Tomé is not great, as the team found out in their training session on Sunday.

Joy Sports Benedict Owusu, who is on the island nation to cover the game, tweeted photos of the bumpy and rough surfaces the team tried. The sight has confirmed the worst fears of some of the national team players.

Last week, midfielder Thomas Partey posited that playing the Sao Tomeans will be difficult for precisely this reason.

“We are going to play a very difficult match. We are not used to playing on artificial turfs but we are professionals and we have to get used to it and I think we are motivated enough and we have to do our best and get the win,” he told Citi FM.

Kickoff is at 1pm Ghana time.