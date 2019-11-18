Ghana’s Ambassador To Egypt Charges Black Meteors To Qualify For Tokyo 2020

Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt, His Excellency Winfred Nii Okai Hammond has charged the Black Meteors to show resilience in their semi-final match at the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Tuesday to ensure the team secures qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Coach Ibrahim Tank and his lads are one step away from booking their ticket to the next Olympic Games after surviving the scare of elimination at the Group Stage and sailing through to the semi-finals of the U-23 AFCON.

The team is now set to come up against their counterpart from Cote d’Ivoire in the last four stage of the continental showpiece.

Ahead of the match, His Excellency Winfred Nii Okai Hammond has called on the Black Meteors team to give an extra push when they go up against the Elephants to ensure they get the needed win to bring smiles on the faces of Ghanaians including President Nana Addo Danka Akufo-Addo.

“First on behalf of the president of Ghana, a strong football fanatic and Ghanaians who are crazy about football, on behalf of the mission and all Ghanaians here in Egypt, we want to tell you how strongly we stand behind you”

“Please go all out and do a little more to cross that line. You cross the line for yourselves, for us, and for mother Ghana”, the Ambassador shared.

He added, “God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong. It says bold to defend forever…So let’s go with that boldness, that determination, that zeal, that nobody will take this from us. That we will take it. We will go to Tokyo”, His Excellency said.

The fixture between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire will be played at the Cairo International Stadium and will kick off at 14:00GMT.