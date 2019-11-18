2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana Plays As Guest To São Tomé and Principe Today

The Black Stars of Ghana will come up against the Falcons and True Parrots of São Tomé and Principe later this afternoon in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The two countries have been pitted in Group C of the qualifiers as they seek to book a ticket to the next edition of the continental showdown which has been scheduled to take place in Cameroon.

Following the first round of matches last week, Ghana is set to play as a guest to São Tomé in the second Group C match.

The Black Stars go into the match with confidence after posting a 2-0 win over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa last Thursday. For São Tomé, they lost their opening match of the campaign to Sudan and are in need of a win to get them back on track.

The crucial match will kick off at 13:00 GMT at the Estádio Nacional 12 de Julho later this afternoon.

With South Africa defeating Sudan on Sunday, Ghana will go top of the Group C standings if she manages to beat São Tomé or earn a draw.