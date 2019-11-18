Ghana’s Ambassador To Egypt Hosts Black Meteors Ahead Of Cote d’Ivoire Game

Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt, His Excellency Winfred Nii Okai Hammond hosted the Black Meteors at his residence on Sunday after their training session in the evening to give them some words of encouragement ahead of their crucial game against Cote d’Ivoire in the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Meteors after narrowly escaping elimination is now one step away from securing equalization to the next Olympic Games which will be staged in Tokyo, Japan.

The only obstacle for the side now is the Ivorians who equally want to make a representation at the next Olympic Games.

In a bid to give Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his lads some inspiration, His Excellency Winfred Nii Okai Hammond hosted the Ghana team at his residence after their training on Sunday.

The team will hold another session later today before going into the crucial semi-final encounter on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Cairo International Stadium.