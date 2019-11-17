2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Mali Hits Chad, Benin Bounce Back Over Sierra Leone

Mali remained unbeaten in the run-up to the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations after picking a clinical 2-0 victory away to Chad to move to four points after two games. Les Aigles who played to a 2-2 draw with Guinea in their opening match last week picked their first victory, and in style.

Southampton FC based winger Mousa Djenepo broke the deadlock for the Malians in the 14th minute to silence the home fans and give his side a well-deserved lead. They went 2-0 up at half time when Mohammed Camara hit the back of the net after 45 minutes.

The Chadians came back determined to claw back into contention in the second half, but poor finishing was their Achilles heel as they failed to crack the Malian backline.

Chad who lost their opening match 2-1 away to Namibia now sit bottom of Group A.

Meanwhile, in Porto Novo, Benin bounced back from their opening day 2-1 loss to Nigeria in Uyo to beat Sierra Leone 1-0 and put their campaign back on track in Group L. Jodel Dossou struck the all-important goal for Les Écureuils on the half-hour mark.

The victory sees Benin move to four points while the Leone Stars remain pegged bottom of the pile with just one point from their opening day 1-1 draw with Lesotho on Freetown.