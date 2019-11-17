2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Uganda, Burkina Faso Take Control Of Group B

Uganda and Burkina Faso took control of Group B of the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cameroon 2021 qualifiers after registering victories in matchday two on Sunday evening. Uganda won 2-0 at home against Malawi while Burkina Faso won 2-1 away to South Sudan in Khartoum.

The two are now top of the pile with four points each after they played a 0-0 draw on matchday one in Ouagadougou last week. Uganda though sit top on goal difference

In Kampala where Uganda were playing infront of their home fans for the first time in a year, the Cranes picked victory courtesy of goals from Emmanuel Okwi and Fahad Bayo in either half.

Okwi broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when he picked up a pass from Khalid Aucho planted behind the defense before setting himself up with the first touch and firing to the bottom left with his second.

Before that, the Cranes had a chance when Kizito Luwaga tried an overhead kick after Nico Wadada’s cross was deflected to his path, but the effort went over.

Three minutes to the break, Uganda came inches close to doubling their tally when Faruku Miya dribbled into the box but his effort past the keeper came off the upright. Joseph Ochaya tried his luck with the rebound, but his effort was blocked as the home side went to the breather one up.

In the second half, Uganda was forced into a change early on when Murshid Juuko went out injured and was replaced by Timothy Awany. That did not deter the home side and they came close again when Bayo picked out Miya with a good cross from the right, but the latter’s effort at goal was weak.

They finally got the much needed second goal in the 68th minute when Bayo struck the ball into the top right corner after breaking into the box from a quickly executed counter-attack.

Meanwhile, in Khartoum where South Sudan played due to the closure of their main stadium, Burkina Faso ran out winners with the experienced Aristide Bance striking a first-half brace. The experienced AC Horoya forward broke the deadlock in the 20th minute before adding the second eight minutes to half time.

South Sudan’s Bright Stars came fighting in the second half, but could only get a 90th-minute consolation courtesy of Stephen Pawaar. They now seat bottom of the group having lost their opener 1-0 away to Malawi last weekend.