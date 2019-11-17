2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Nigeria Rally To Thump Lesotho In Maseru

Nigeria recovered from an early setback to record a thumping 4-2 win over Lesotho in a Group L 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the Setsoto Stadium on Sunday.

Likuena took an early lead in Maseru through Nkoto Masoabi, but the Super Eagles came from behind with goals from Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and a brace from Victor Osimhen leading the Super Eagles to a convincing win, and three points clear atop the group standings.

Lesotho, though, would have the final say as Chidozie Awaziem netted a late own goal with Thabo Senong's men falling to defeat on home soil four days after holding Sierra Leone to a 1-1 draw in Freetown.

Nigeria were guilty of another slow start and fell behind in the early exchanges for the second qualifier in succession, as Masoabi rose above Semi Ajayi to nod home with just 13 minutes on the clock.

Nigeria levelled matters in the 28th minute through Everton's Alex Iwobi. Osimhen teed up his attacking teammate who fired home before the half-hour mark, and the visitors would take the lead before the break.

Osimhen the provider once more, this time to tee up Villarreal winger Chukwueze who hit home 10 minutes after Iwobi's strike.

Lille forward Osimhen would get on the scoresheet himself in the 75th minute, profiting from an Ola Aina cross to bag his first goal from open play for the Super Eagles.

Osimhen completed his double nine minutes later, before Lesotho scored a late consolation goal through Awaziem who put the ball past Daniel Akpeyi and into the back of his own in the final minute of regulation time.

Nigeria will resume their qualifying campaign at home to Sierra Leone in August next year while Lesotho will travel to Benin in the third round of qualifiers.