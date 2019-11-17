Hearts Of Oak’s Anniversary Match With Wa All Stars End In A Stalemate

Following a pulsating encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak’s anniversary match with Wa All Stars has ended in a stalemate with both sides finding the back of the net once.

The Wa-based club which is currently basing in Accra honoured an invite from the Phobians in a ceremonial match as they mark their 108 years anniversary.

The home side despite dominating for the most part of the game found themselves trailing at the end of the first half. Gerald Arkson shot the visitors into the lead with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

At the half-time break, Hearts manager Kim Grant devised a strategy that propelled his charges to bump forward in the second half with the team’s full-back making a lot of runs.

The team managed to outplay Wa All Stars but could not get on the scoresheet due to the inability of the midfielders to create decent goal scoring opportunities for the attackers.

Later in the match, Kojo Obeng Jnr who was introduced to replace Michelle Sarpong went on to save Hearts of Oak from defeat.

The nimble-footed attacker connected to a header from Sumaila Ibrahim and directed it past All Stars goalkeeper Fatawu Mohammed.

The match ended 1-1 with the home team particularly disappointed for not winning to put smiles on the faces of their supporters.

For Wa All Stars and manager John Paintsil, they will be happy with the result as they continue preparations for the anticipated start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.