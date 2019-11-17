Defender Gideon Mensah Express Readiness To Work Hard For Black Stars

Highly-rated Ghanaian youngster Gideon Mensah has expressed his readiness to work extremely hard for the Black Stars as he targets keeping a place in the national team.

The 21-year-old marked his debut for the side last week Thursday after he was handed his maiden call-up following his impressive showing at Zulte Waregem where he is currently on loan.

Featuring for the Black Stars against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Gideon Mensah showed his quality and manned the left-back role very well to help his side emerge as 2-0 winners to kick off their campaign in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Gideon Mensah is now hoping he stays in the team for the long run as he affirms his readiness to fight for the stars and give his all whenever he is called upon to feature.

“For sure I would like to stay in the team, but it’s the decision of the coach,'' he said. But for me and from what I delivered today I’m here to stay”.

“I’m not going to relax because of my performance against South Africa. I will keep my head up and keep working hard for the team”, the former Red Bull Salzburg defender said.

Mensah, 21, has traveled with the Ghana team to Sao Tome and Principe today ahead of their second Group C match in the qualifiers to the next AFCON.

That game will be played at the Estádio Nacional 12 de Julho tomorrow and will kick off at 13:00 GMT.