[Watch] Black Stars Arrive In Sao Tome Ahead Of AFCON Qualifier

Ghana’s male senior national team has safely arrived in São Tomé and Principe ahead of their Group C encounter with the side in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars team is booming with confidence going into the match after defeating the Bafana Bafana by two goals to nothing last week at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Nicknamed the Seleção dos Falcões e Papagaios, São Tomé, and Principe go into the match against Ghana having lost their opening match in the qualifiers to Sudan.

Ghana who will be playing as the away team is expected to hold one final training session this evening to help players acclimatize before going to the match.

The game which is crucial to either side for different reasons will be played on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Estádio Nacional 12 de Julho at 13:00 GMT.