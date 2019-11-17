2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars Depart For São Tomé [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

The Black Stars have left Ghana for São Tomé and Príncipe for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in the island country.

The Black Stars will take Sao Tome at the Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho, Sao Tome on Monday.

The players left Accra on Sunday morning from the Air Force Base and they are expected to arrive in Sao Tome later in the day.

The match is the second in the series for the two teams and they will hope to get a good result to help their chances of making it to the 2021 competition in Cameroon.

The match will be played in Sao Tome on Monday at 1pm Ghana time.

Ghana has three points from its 2-0 victory over South Africa while Sao Tome have no points after they were thumped 4-0 by Sudan.

Ghana will be expecting to leave with nothing less than three points as they have an excellent record in AFCON qualifying with only two defeats from their last 26 qualifying games.