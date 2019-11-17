2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Congolese Officials To Officiate Ghana, São Tomé & Principe

Messie Jessie Oved Nkounkou Mvoutou from Congo will be the referee for Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against São Tomé and Príncipe.

Mvoutou will be assisted by his compatriots Styven Daniel Moutsassi Moyo (Assistant 1), Beaudrel Ntsele Roul (Assistant 2) and Lazard Tsiba Kamba (fourth official).

Jose Fernando Macao from Angola will serve as the Match Commissioner while Evarist Menkounde from Cameroon will be the Referee Assessor.

The match will be played at the Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho in São Tomé on Monday 18 November.

The Black Stars on Thursday commenced their qualification with a sweet 2-0 win against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and will be hoping to clinch all-important three points against Sao Tome and Principe as well.