Latif Blessing Dragged To State Authority In USA For Child Neglect

US-based Ghanaian attacker Latif Blessing could face sanctions from the government in the States for reportedly refusing to take up responsibilities as a father.

A lady by name Heather Sheila has hugely accused the former Liberty Professionals star for abandoning her together with their child.

Miss Sheila who is based in California claims she has been intimate with the Ghanaian for some time now in the States, a relationship which has ultimately produced a child.

She, however, claims the 22-year-old has since refused to take up responsibilities of the fruit he planted leaving herself and the child to their own fate.

“We are not legally married but we have a baby together, now this boy has refused to take care of the baby,” she claimed.

“I’m doing that all alone and currently I’ve handed him over to the state to take the necessary actions.

“I spent all my money on him when he came here in California from Kansas. I am not after his money or anything but all am asking is for him to take care of his son. He’s calling for a DNA and ready for it but now he’s not responding to calls for the DNA.”

The lady in question went on to make several other revelations claiming her baby Daddy has been reported to FIFA for “cheating” his agents.

“This boy (Latif Blessing) has cheated so many people in his life as far as I am concerned. He extended his contract without the knowledge of his agents both old and new who’ve taken him to FIFA for legal sanctions but that’s not my problem, all am asking is for him to take care of his child.

“He has screwed a lot of people and this doesn’t stop now more will be in pains. Simon Ghirlanda and Jimmy Hermez are his agents he screwed. You can contact them on facebook and they will tell you.

“Hans Amagah Jnr he told me is his brother has been screwed and duped. Lesley Tetteh who he told me helped and managed him once has also been screwed and a lot more. It must stop and it must be stopped now! He needs to take responsibility for his son ASAP!

Ghanasportsonline.com is however yet to establish contact with the former Ghana U20 star.

Latif Blessing moved to the States after establishing himself in the Ghana Premier League where he finished as the top scorer at the end of the 2015/16 season.