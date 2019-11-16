Netherlands, Germany, Croatia And Austria Reach Euro 2020

The Netherlands, Germany, Croatia and Austria joined a list of Euro 2020 big hitters on Saturday after all four reached next summer's finals.

A goalless draw at Northern Ireland was enough for the Dutch to book their place alongside Group C rivals Germany, who qualified after cruising to a 4-0 win over Belarus.

Croatia and Austria needed a point to make it through from Groups E and G respectively but the World Cup finalists came from behind to defeat Slovakia 3-1 while the Austrians beat North Macedonia 2-1.

Sixteen teams have now qualified for the 24-team tournament, which kicks off in Rome on 12 Jun