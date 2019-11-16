Netherlands, Germany, Croatia And Austria Reach Euro 2020 By AFP 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS The Netherlands, Germany, Croatia and Austria joined a list of Euro 2020 big hitters on Saturday after all four reached next summer's finals.A goalless draw at Northern Ireland was enough for the Dutch to book their place alongside Group C rivals Germany, who qualified after cruising to a 4-0 win over Belarus.Croatia and Austria needed a point to make it through from Groups E and G respectively but the World Cup finalists came from behind to defeat Slovakia 3-1 while the Austrians beat North Macedonia 2-1.Sixteen teams have now qualified for the 24-team tournament, which kicks off in Rome on 12 Jun
