ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.11.2019 Football News

Netherlands, Germany, Croatia And Austria Reach Euro 2020

By AFP
Netherlands, Germany, Croatia And Austria Reach Euro 2020
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The Netherlands, Germany, Croatia and Austria joined a list of Euro 2020 big hitters on Saturday after all four reached next summer's finals.

A goalless draw at Northern Ireland was enough for the Dutch to book their place alongside Group C rivals Germany, who qualified after cruising to a 4-0 win over Belarus.

Croatia and Austria needed a point to make it through from Groups E and G respectively but the World Cup finalists came from behind to defeat Slovakia 3-1 while the Austrians beat North Macedonia 2-1.

Sixteen teams have now qualified for the 24-team tournament, which kicks off in Rome on 12 Jun

TOP STORIES

'No Vote' position doesn't represent House of Chiefs' view -...
2 hours ago

December 17 Referendum: We were not consulted on National Ho...
2 hours ago

body-container-line