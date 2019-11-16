2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars Ready For Sao Tome Encounter - Gideon Mensah

Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah, says his side is ‘fully ready’ to face Sao Tome and Principe on Monday.

Coach Kwasi Appiah and his boys will travel to Sao Tome and Principe on Monday for their second group C fixture in the ongoing 2021 African Cup of Nations qualification.

The four-time African champions started the qualification on the brilliant note after beating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

A goal each from Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey and FC Nordsjælland youngster Kudus Mohammed in each half of the game ensured Ghana registered supremacy over their South African brothers.

And Mensah who had a fantastic debut after replacing injured Lumor Agbenyenu at the left-back positions, says even though he was satisfied with his performance in the crucial game against South Africa, he hopes to do better when the team travels of Sao Tome and Principe on Monday.

Speaking exclusively to SportsworlGhana.com in an interview ahead of the Black Stars trip to Sao Tome, the on-loan Zulte Waregem defender said, "We’re fully ready’ for Sao Tome and Principe game and hoping to record our second victory in the qualifiers."

When asked whether he looks forward to seeing on Monday in Sao Tome, Mensah said, "I am looking forward to starting on Monday and also doing my best and help the team win and nothing else, I know expectations are very high by Ghanaians going into the game but they should expect nothing but some good from myself and the entire team."

Mensah, 21, was a key member of coach Ibrahim Tanko’s U23 team that qualified for the 2019 Caf U23 Championship currently ongoing in Egypt.