2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Sao Tome, Ghana Clash To Kick Off At 1PM

It has emerged that Ghana's second group match will kick off at 1pm.

The Black Stars will take Sao Tome at the Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho, Sao Tome on Monday.

The two countries are on the same time zone so there will not be issues of time differences for fans.

The match is the second for Ghana in the qualifiers after they beat South Africa 2-0 on Thursday in Cape Coast.

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey opened the scoring in the first half and substitute Kudus celebrated his first cap by finding the net late on in the second to see off the challenge of South Africa.

Ghana will be expecting to leave with nothing less than three points as they have an excellent record in AFCON qualifying with only two defeats from their last 26 qualifying games.