ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.11.2019 Football News

Ghana, South Africa Pitch Invader Paraded In Cape Coast After Release From Prison [PHOTOS]

By Joy Sports
Ghana, South Africa Pitch Invader Paraded In Cape Coast After Release From Prison [PHOTOS]
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The pitch invader at the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match against South Africa has been granted bail.

Awal Sulemana, a 25-year-old nursing student was arrested by the police after he disrupted the AFCON qualifier match when ran across the Cape Coast stadium.

Upon his release from police cells, family and friends took him across town in a Pick up truck to celebrate.

1116201982226-8cs1wjivup-4841876171218_3465239802944.jpeg

Popularly known as London, the student at the Nalerigu College of Nursing in the Northern Region had challenged his friends to a dare: if the Black Stars won 2-0, he would do something outrageous.

1116201982227-l5gsj7u3i1-5639246672754_9849751904037.jpeg

Awal released from police cells
And he did, jumping onto the pitch and showing his running prowess, the former 400m athlete at the Apam Senior High School outrun Police and Fire Service officers giving him the chase.

1116201982227-0h830n4ayt-8664310008080 9184773943283

Awal running across the pitch during the match

He told Joy News that he missed opportunities to take a photograph with player Thomas Partey when the Black Stars team made stops through the Cape Coast township before the match.

“All I wanted was a selfie,” he said.
Many Ghanaians including some footballers like Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan called the arrest of Awal unfair and pleaded with the police to release him.

1116201982227-8csevihutp-2242687827079_7264916239047.jpeg

Awal with some family and friends

TOP STORIES

Ghana, Barbados sign agreement to establish sister Port rela...
8 hours ago

Sam George explains why partisan culture exists in gov't age...
8 hours ago

body-container-line