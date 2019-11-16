ModernGhanalogo

16.11.2019

2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Andre Ayew Pleads Ghana, South Africa Pitch Set Free

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana skipper, Andre Ayew has called on authorities to halt the prosecution process of the fan who invaded the pitch during Ghana’s 2-0 win against South Africa in an AFCON 2021 qualifier on Thursday.

Awal Suleman, 25, also known as 'London' was arrested and sent to the Cape Coast police station after he interrupted the game at the Cape Coast Sports stadium towards the end of the match.

Police have since commenced investigations into his stunt, and say he will be prosecuted for his behaviour.

Football fans have been expressing their concerns on social media calling authorities not to punish him, with the hashtag #FreeAwal trending on Twitter on Friday night.

Ayew, who made his 85th appearance in the game against Bafana Bafana, has since added his voice to the calls, urging authorities to “temper justice with mercy”.

Suleman’s prosecution is set to start on Monday.

However, the Black Stars have been training at the Madina Zurak Park and will fly out to Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday ahead of Monday’s second Afcon 2021 qualifier against the Central African side.

