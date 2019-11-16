Ibrahim Tanko Tipped To Win Coach Of The Year If Black Meteors Qualify For Tokyo 2020

Black Meteors trainer, Ibrahim Tanko has been tipped for the prestigious Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Coach of the Year 2019 if he is able to qualify Ghana to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Tanko who together with Kwesi Appiah took the Black Stars to the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt has returned to the land of the Pharaohs to direct the Ghana U23 team to the Olympic Games after 16 years.

Ghana was the first African country to win an Olympic medal which was a bronze in 1992, but other nations like Cameroun and Nigeria have gone to claim gold to improve upon Ghana’s achievements.

This year, coach Ibrahim Tanko has selected a squad who many have tipped to qualify after a shaky start in the African qualifiers.

He led the local boys to win over Gabon, then he beat Algeria with a blend of locals and young foreign-based professionals.

At the Afcon U23 in Egypt, coach Tanko drew with Cameroun and lost to the host nation.

When many fans though all was lost, his boys beat Mali to qualify to the semi-final, then another win to the grand final will put Ghana in the list of nations that will take part in the 2020 Olympic Games Football Tournament.

Many Ghanaians who have come back to love football after the election of a new GFA president are praying that he makes it.

The sports media in Ghana are also hoping that he overcomes the 16 years drought of not making it to the Olympic Games football tournament.

Ghana, the four-times African football champions and only African country to win the World Youth Cup are hopeful of making it to Japan.

The president of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has congratulated the Black Meteors for advancing and keeping hopes alive as they seek to get one of the three slots for Africa.