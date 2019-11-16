Henrietta Naa Ayele Armah Wins Taekwondo Gold Medal At 2019 Korea Cup

Henrietta Naa Ayele Armah, one of Ghana's senior national female athletes made herself and Ghana proud when she won Gold in the 49kg category at the 2019 Korea Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo World Championship in Muju, Korea.

Ayele Armah had a walkover in the quarter-final against a Mexican opponent before defeating Bernadette Jeminah Jeong from Fiji 20-0 before cruising to the finals.

She faced Syed Sadi Sidra Batool from Pakistan in the finals and won by 14-4.

For her efforts, she was presented with a certificate.

Counselor Selassie Sevor of the Ghana Embassy represented the Ambassador at the venue to give support to the team.

The Technical Director, Mr Stephen Amegashie, who coached the 21-year-old would partake in a Poomsae Technical Course from November 17-19 before the team enplane to Ghana.

Fred Otu Lartey, president of Ghana Taekwondo said the feat of Naa Ayele Armah indicates that there are Ghanaian who can shine in Taekwondo and win laurels for Ghana. He urged people who practice sports not to be discouraged but aim high to become world and continental champions.