Mawuko Afadzinu Congratulates Table Tennis Stars

President of Ghana table tennis association (GTTA) Mawuko Afadzinu has congratulated Ghana’s best Table Tennis players after they won bronze medals at the recent West African Top 16 Tournament in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Top seed Derek Abrefa placed third after beating fellow Ghanaian Emmanuel Commey who was fourth.

Two female players, Cynthia Kwabie and Linda Annor could not reach the medal zone.

Mawulo Afadzinu who is a board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said the players have done well to put Ghana on the Tennis map of Africa as they both qualified to the semi-finals stage.

He tasked them to be focused and train harder to beat the world at the 2020 World Championships which Ghana has qualified to participate.

He noted that 2019 has been a good season for the sport as Ghana hosted and won gold at the World Cadet and Juniors Championship, where young sensational Gado was super.

The president of Ghana Table Tennis commended the media for supporting and promoting the sport and encouraging more people to play.