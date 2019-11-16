November 14, 2019, An Excitingly Memorable Day For Ghana Football

Thursday November 14, 2019 will always be remembered as the day when Ghana won two international matches in style, at home and away.

While the Black Meteors, the U23 team were shining to qualify to the semi-final stage of the Afcon Olympic Qualifiers in Egypt, the senior national team, the Black Stars were laminating at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the Central Region of Ghana.

Dede Ayew led the Black Stars to beat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by two goals to nil.

Thomas Teye Partey of Athletico Madrid and new star 19-year-old Kudus Mohammed of FC Nordjland were those whose superb kicks found the net in the exciting game which the Stars dominated.

Others players who performed well were Jordan Ayew, Nuhu Adama, Alfred Duncan, John Aidoo and newly introduced Iddrisu Baba and Gideon Mensah.

All the new players in the Black Stars had a good debut, just like assistant coach C. K. Akunnor who really enjoyed himself doing what he loves most at the right time and place.

Cape Coast football fans, especially the students from the university hall and technical schools, as well as the popular Senior High Schools, gave a good account in cheering and supporting throughout the match.

Black Stars dominated possession, goal-scoring opportunities and overall picked up the three points against the Bafana Bafana which puts them second in Group C behind leaders Sudan, who beat Sao Tome and Principe 4-0 in Khartoum on Wednesday night.

For the Black Meteors, it was a super fantastic victory which was cushioned by Eygpt who also defeated Cameroun 2-1 in another thrilling encounter.

The Ibrahim Tanko led squad are now one win to the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The team is growing in confidence gradually as they have not blended to jell as expected, but they have proved to be resilient and tough.

Skipper Yaw Yeboah is always optimistic to play at the 2020 Olympic Games, likewise man of the match, Kwabena Owusu who came from the bench to bang in a brace against Mali on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah has congratulated the two national football teams for the good start under new president Kurt Simeon Okraku.