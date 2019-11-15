Ghana Set To Play Cote d’Ivoire In The Semi-Finals Of CAF U-23 AFCON

Ghana’s Black Meteors will play against their counterpart from Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-finals of the 2019 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Meteors went into the continental tournament to fight for qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and are now one step away from fulfilling that dream.

Having defeated Mali 2-0 on Thursday night to progress to the semi-finals, they have now been joined by West African neighbours Cote d’Ivoire after they also beat Zambia this evening to book their qualification.

In line with the format of the tournament, Ghana who finished second in Group A will face Cote d’Ivoire who finished first in Group B at the end of the final round of matches.

Both teams have set sight on getting to the finals but will need to prepare for the next three days and step onto the pitch on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, to battle it out for that right.

The crucial game will be played at the Al Salam Stadium and will kick off at 17:00GMT.

Before that match, Egypt will play against South Africa in the other semi-final game at the Cairo International Stadium.