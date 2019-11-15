Ghanaians Want Ghana, South Africa Pitch Invader Freed As #FreeAwal Trends On Social Media

Ghanaians have expressed their concern after pitch invader, Awal Suleman halts Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Awal, popularly known as ‘London’ and a student at the Nalerigu College of Nursing in the Northern Region had challenged his friends to a dare: if the Black Stars won 2-0, he would do something outrageous.

In the 83rd minute of the game, Awal was seen on the pitch and showing his running prowess – he was a former 400m athlete at the Apam Senior High School – by outrunning Police and Fire Service officers giving him the chase.

He told Joy News that he missed opportunities to take a photograph with Partey when the Black Stars team made stops through the Cape Coast township before the match. “All I wanted was a selfie.”

"I like the way he [Partey] plays, I just wanted to have a picture with him and the opportunity I would get is on the field of play and that is why I went there," Awal Sulemana says.

Eventually, he was caught, and he spent the night in the grips of the University of Cape Coast police.

Despite Ghanaians calling that he must be freed, the Central Regional Police Commander, Paul Awini, insisted that making an example of Awal will serve as a deterrent to others.

The pitch invader will be processed for court on Monday.

Here are some of the reaction of Ghanaians on social media.