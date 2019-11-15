Fans Storm Zurak Park At Madina To Watch Black Stars Train

Supporters trooped to the Zurak Park in Madina this evening to watch and cheer on the Black Stars as they trained ahead of their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against São Tomé and Príncipe.

The show of love from fans is being attributed to Ghana’s resounding 2-0 victory against South Africa yesterday at the Cape Coast Stadium as well the #BringBackTheLove campaign which has been initiated by the new Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Though plans for the team to train at the Zurak Park was not communicated on time, people in the Madina community who realized the presence of the team went by to watch their Stars train.

Ghana will wrap up training at the same venue on Saturday evening before traveling to São Tomé and Príncipe on Sunday.