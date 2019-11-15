Andre Ayew Appreciates Cape Coast Support

Andre Ayew has expressed his gratitude for the people of Cape Coast after Ghana beat South Africa 2-0 in the AFCON 2021 Qualifiers.

Ande Ayew led the Black Stars in the 2:0 win over South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday night.

Supporters were at the stadium to cheer the Black Stars up.

The team got a very positive reception when they arrived in the Central Region on Tuesday and the love was sustained from then until the day of the match and that was not lost on Ayew.

Ayew and his teammates will now head to Sao Tome and Principe for the second and final qualifier for 2019.