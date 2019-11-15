VIDEO: Black Stars Return To Training Ahead Of São Tomé Clash

The Black Stars of Ghana have returned to training this evening as they begin preparations for their match against São Tomé and Príncipe in the group stage of the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The team returned to Accra this morning following their emphatic 2-0 victory against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium in the opening match of Group C on Thursday night.

With another crucial qualifying match coming up next week, the Black Stars have held a recovery training session at the Zurak Park at Madina.

At the end of the light training today, the squad will be taken through a full and intensive session on Saturday evening at the same venue before they fly out of the country to São Tomé and Príncipe on Sunday.

A win for Coach Kwesi Appiah and his team in that game will potentially send them to the top of the Group C standings depending on the result from the other group match between South Africa and Sudan.

Below is a short video of the Black Stars training today;