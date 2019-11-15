I Was On The Pitch To Take A Selfie With Thomas Partey, Says Pitch Invader

Pitch invader named, Awal Suleman, who invaded the pitch during Ghana's 2-0 victory over South Africa on Thursday night has explained that he did so to snap a picture with his idol Thomas Partey.

Suleman who is set to be prosecuted by the University of Cape Coast Police Station said he wanted an opportunity to take a selfie with the Atletico Madrid midfielder.

Speaking to Joy News, he missed opportunities to take a photograph with Partey when the Black Stars team made stops through the Cape Coast township before the match.

His cameo on the pitch in the dying embers of the game proved to be a captivating climax to the match.

His evasive manoeuvres resulted in a security officer who was among a horde that were hot on his heels tripping over.

Reports in the media suggest that Suleman who is a Nursing student at the Nalerigu College of Nursing in the Northern Region confirmed that he an athlete during his time at Senior High School (SHS).

He was a 400m runner at the Apam SHS.

Ghana won the tie courtesy goals by Partey and substitute Kudus Mohammed.

Ghana will now play Sao Tome on Tuesday in their second group game.