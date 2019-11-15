ModernGhanalogo

15.11.2019 Football News

Patrick Razak Rubbishes Termination AC Horoya Contract

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana winger, Patrick Razak has debunked reports that his contract with AC Horoya club of Guinea has been terminated.

Reports went rife that the former Hearts of Oak winger's deal with the club has been abruptly been terminated due to unimpressive performance.

Speaking to Bryt FM in an interview, the 27-year-old reiterated that there is no iota of truth in the story and that we should disregard it adding that he is currently nursing injury and has not been part of the first team.

“When I saw the news in the local media, I personally called the President of the club and he told me its never true. He even told me he will be visiting me in due time to see the state of my injury.

“I don’t want to talk about it because there is no aorta of truth in the report. I don’t want to worry myself on a story which lacks merit.

“It’s never true I have my contract terminated," he added.

He played 9 times for AC Horoya in the just ended Guinean top-flight league, tallying 4 goals.

