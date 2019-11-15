Black Stars Winning Bonus Now $5000 - Sports Ministry

Spokesperson for the Minister of Youth and Sports who also doubles as an aide, Kofi Asare Brako has revealed that the Black Stars winning bonus has been slashed from $10,000 to $5000 in order to win the love back.

The Black Stars players lost the love and support of Ghanaians after the 2014 World Cup.

After excelling in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, the Black Stars astonishingly exited the tournament from the group phase due to the management inability to meet the demands of the players.

This decision by Ghanaian supporters to distance themselves affected the performance of the senior national team for the past years.

However, as part of moves to canvass for support for the Black Stars, the new GFA has launched a campaign dubbed #BringBackTheLove which is aimed at getting the goodwill and the unflinching support of the Ghanaian.

"The government has reduced the winning bonuses of the Black Stars from $10000 to $5000 which the players have accepted so, we can all bring back the love back for our national teams and especially the senior national team the Black Stars," he told Metro FM.