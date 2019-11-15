2021 AFCON Qualifiers: I Am Delighted With Performance Against South Africa - Gideon Mensah

Gideon Mensah has described his debut performance for the Black Stars as 'one of the happiest moment' of his football career.

The talented left-back enjoyed the full minute of the game as Ghana beat South Africa 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old passed his debut test with flying colours, neutralizing the threats posed by Bafana Bafana danger man Percy Tau.

And speaking a day after the game, Mensah, could not hide his joy at having a first test of senior international football for his country.

“One of the happiest moments in my life playing for the senior national team yesterday against the Bafana Bafana", he said.

"On to the next game against Sao Tome and Principe on Monday 18th November,” Mensah added.

Mensah, who is on-loan with Belgium outfit Zlute Waregem earned a late call up by Kwesi Appiah after first-choice left-back Lumor Agbenyenu picked up an injury which ruled him out of the opening 2021 Afcon Qualifiers.

Gideon Mensah has been in impressive form for Zulte this season and his form was rewarded with that call-up.