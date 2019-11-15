The University Of Florida To Screen Ghanaian Sports Media-Related Doc

“We Are TITANS” is a 10-minute documentary about the lack of support towards independent journalists and young reporters in Ghana’s sports media industry.

It was scripted, directed, narrated and mounted by Angela Akua Asante, founder of independent media company TITA Productions which recently sponsored the Ghana Institute of Journalism’s 2019 sports week celebration.

The Under-30 international football journalist, also known as Triple A, has been vocal about “the importance of recognizing journalists and opening the way for upcoming ones to benefit equally from opportunities” in Ghana’s sports media industry. On November 20, she will participate in a live Q&A session with students at the University of Florida, following the screening of “We Are TITANS”.

Dr. Roxane Coche, who is the Associate Director of Sports Journalism and Communication in the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida, explained why the reputable Gainesville-based institution chose to screen Angela Akua Asante’s short documentary.

“The University of Florida is celebrating International Education Week from November 18 to November 22,” she noted.

“We Are TITANS is a perfect fit to celebrate the benefits of international education worldwide. The topic of the documentary is particularly perfect for us in the College of Journalism and Communications.”

Referring to the exposé’s mention of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) as the umbrella protecting and nurturing young sports journalists, Coche added:

“I think ‘We Are TITANS’ relates to all journalism students, regardless of where they live! It’s a very well-produced documentary that will allow our students to learn about the existence of various international opportunities they may not know about, like the programs offered by AIPS.

“Angela Akua Asante, who directed and produced the documentary is an inspiring professional. I think she is a great example for our students; she’s driven, knowledgeable and a true professional.”

“We Are TITANS” was released on September 23 this year on Triple A Network’s Youtube and Facebook pages before being screened, for the first time publicly, at the Deusto Business School in Madrid during the maiden edition of the Madrid Business Forum.

The 10-minute documentary can be watched here.

