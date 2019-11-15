2021 AFCON Qualifiers: We Felt The Love At Cape Coast - Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew has praised supporters that were present at the Cape Coast Stadium who offered their massive support following their 2-0 win over South Africa on Thursday night.

The Cape Coast Stadium was filled with supporters embracing the #BringBackTheLove as the team displayed some impressive performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The goals came from the boots of Thomas Partey and youngster Kudus Mohammed, who was making his first appearance for the senior national team.

"All the people in Cape Coast and the fans that came to the stadium. The stadium was packed and they cheered us. Since we got here the reception was great and we really felt loved at home,” Ayew said at post-match press conference.

He added; "One thing is can say is we will come back and play in Cape Coast, we cannot say when but we're sure we'll come back. Ghana is a big country and we have lots of big stadiums so we have to share the love with the other cities."

The win puts Black Stars in second place in Group C with three points. Sudan are on top of the group due to their superior goal difference as they thumped Sao Tome Principe in Khartoum on Wednesday.

Black Stars will next face Sao Tome and Principe on Monday, November 18.