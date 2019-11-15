I Can't Speak About Australia Visa Scandal - Sports Minister

The Minister for Youth and Sports says he does not know what is happening with the Australian Commonwealth Games visa racketeering scandal.

Isaac Asiamah who appeared before the House on Thursday revealed that the scandal has been “referred to the National Security for further investigation and I will, therefore, not be able to speak on the matter.”

But this answer infuriated the unsatisfied Mion legislator who had filed a question to know the latest on the case.

Mohammed Abdul Azziz, therefore, sought Speaker Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye’s intervention to compel Mr Asiamah to provide the House with details since the matter is not before a law court.

In 2018, some 50 people posing journalists going to cover the Australia Commonwealth Games were refused entry into Australia for the Olympic Games.

Australian immigration doubted the authenticity of their documents after careful examination and repatriated them.

Former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

This development led to the suspension from office of former deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, and other government officials for their roles in what many described as an embarrassing act to the country.

President Akufo-Addo reinstated Mr Hadzide and others after an investigation, a report of which is yet to be made public.

There have been calls for the report to be published so those found culpable will be punished.

In the House on Thursday, Mohammed Abdul Aziz wanted the Speaker to compel Issac Asiamah to tell the House the status of the issue and when the full report on the scandal will be made public.

But the speaker dismissed his appeal.

“You have been told which state institution is handling this matter which you have described as a scandal so it is a very sensitive matter and it is before National Security.

“The Minister has told you he has not seen the report yet so please address any queries to the relevant Minister at National Security,” Prof Oquaye told the Mion MP.