15.11.2019 Football News

CAF U-23 AFCON: Kwabena Owusu Named MOTM Against Mali

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kwabena Owusu was named man of a match in Black Meteors win over Mali in the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old forward scored double to ensure the Ghana book a place in the semifinals of the tournament to enhance their chances of qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

A second-half brace from the Cordoba CF striker helped the Black Meteors to beat Mali 2-0 in their final group A match.

He scored the opener with a powerful header on the 74th minute after connecting a cross from Kingsley Fobi.

Owusu sealed the win the match with his late goal on the 83rd minute of the game.

