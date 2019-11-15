CAF U-23 AFCON: Watch Black Meteors Celebration After Semi Finals Qualification [VIDEO]

The Black Meteors of Ghana have defied all odds to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations following a victory over Mali in their last group game.

Ghana were on the verge of coming home after losing to Egypt in their second group game.

However, Ibrahim Tanko and his lads record a 2-0 win over the Malian U23 side on Thursday evening.

The first department of the game ended in a scoreless draw as both sides failed to find the back of the net.

After the break, Ghana continued with their impressive output which earned them two goals.

Substitute Kwabena Owusu fired the lead for the Black Meteors with a fine finish on the 74th minute of the game.

Owusu secured a ticket for the West African nation with his late strike on the 85th minute.

Three teams will be selected for the 2020 Olympics Games In Japan.

Watch the celebration of the players...

