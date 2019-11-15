CAF U23 AFCON: Black Meteors Beat Mali To Increase Olympic Games Qualifications Chances [HIGHLIGHTS]

The Black Meteors of Ghana have qualified for the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations following a victory over Mali in their last group game.

Ibrahim Tanko and his lads record a 2-0 win over the Malian U23 side on Thursday evening.

The first department of the game ended in a scoreless draw as both sides failed to find the back of the net.

After the break, Ghana continued with their impressive output which earned them two goals.

Substitute Kwabena Owusu fired the lead for the Black Meteors with a fine finish on the 74th minute of the game.

Owusu secured a ticket for the West African nation with his late strike on the 85th minute.

Highlights below...



Ghana qualified alongside Egypt from Group A and will now face the winner of Group B in the semis.