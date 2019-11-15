ModernGhanalogo

15.11.2019

CAF U-23 AFCON: Ghana Beat All Odds To Book Semi Finals Place [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Striker Kwabena Owusu made an impact on Thursday night as his brace gave Ghana a 2-0 win over Mali.

The result, coupled with Egypt’s 2-1 win over Cameroon in the other Group A game, sent the Black Meteors through to the semi-finals of the U-23 AFCON tournament.

Following a goalless first half and a nervy look over at the Egypt-Cameroon game in which the later at one point had scored an equaliser, Kwabena Owusu came up big, scoring in the 74th and 85th minutes to give the Black Meteors a crucial win.

The goals, aside from taking Ghana level with Cameroon, gave the Meteors a better goal difference.

After the score from the other game was confirmed, it was party time for the Meteors who are one win away from an Olympics spot.

