14.11.2019 Football News

2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Pitch Invader In Ghana Win Over South Africa [VIDEO]

By
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

With some few minutes left to end the Ghana and South Africa clash, a Ghanaian supporter made it a reality, the Ghana pitch Invader.

On the 83rd minute whilst the Black Stars were cruising on a 2:0 lead against the Bafana Bafana, a Ghanaian supporter transformed to a pitch invader, jumped unto the pitch, with the mission of just having fun.

Contrary to other pitch invaders who run to their favourite player for a hug or just a touch, this unidentified fan took delight in making security personnel on duty chase him around the stadium.

Seemingly running faster than light, the excitement was cut short after he was conglomerated by an avalanche of officials.

Video below...

