2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Partey, Kudus Score As Ghana Beat South Africa 2:0

Ghana started their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign in great fashion as they beat South Africa 2-0 on Thursday

Two goals in each half from Thomas Partey and debutant Kudus Mohammed powered Black Stars to victory at packed Cape Coast Stadium.

Kwesi Appiah's side had campaigned for massive support ahead of the game and with fans turning up in their numbers the Black Stars had no option than to reward them and they did with an impressive showing.

The team dominated possession, goal-scoring opportunities and overall picked up the three points which puts them second in Group C behind leaders Sudan, who beat Sao Tome and Principe 4-0 in Khartoum on Wednesday night.

Thomas Partey opened the scoring with in the 32nd minute. The Atletico Madrid ace received a decisive pass from Jordan Ayew before unleashing a terrific low grounder from 23 yards which left South African goalkeeper Williams as the ball rolled into the net.

Black Stars got their second in the second half, with less than 15 minutes to end proceedings. Kudus Mohammed, a second-half substitute making his debut Ghana appearance, controlled a loose ball in South African half, saw off a challenge and fired straight into the top corner to seal victory.

Bafana Bafana were restricted to few chances. Their best moment of the game came in the early stages of the first half but striker Grobler, lifted his shot over the crossbar from the penalty box.

Ghana's next assignment is on Monday as they face off with Sao Tome and Principe away.