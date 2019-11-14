CAF U-23: Ghana 2-0 Mali – Owusu’s Brace Sends Black Meteors To Semis

Striker Kwabena Owusu climbed off the bench to score two goals for the Black Meteors this evening as Ghana beat Mali 2-0 at the Al Salam Stadium to progress to the semi-finals of the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The winners went into the game with a very slim chance of advancing into the next phase of the competition. In need of a miracle as well as a huge favor from Egypt, the team was fortunate to get both as their quest to secure qualification to the Tokyo Olympic Games continues.

Mali bossed the first half with their possessive play as they dominated all departments of the match. Their inability to create clear cut chances, however, cause them as Ghana held on to go into the halftime break on level terms.

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko changed things from the dressing room as his side resumed the second half looking like a very different team.

They took control of proceedings and constantly attacked in search of an equalizer. That goal came courtesy a powerful header from striker Kwabena Owusu who was left on the bench at the beginning of the match.

The forward channeled his frustration into his gameplay and went on to score a vital second goal so as to prove a point to his gaffer.

The brace from the attacker propelled Ghana to emerge as 2-0 winners against the Malians as they now move into the semi-finals of the CAF U-23 AFCON.