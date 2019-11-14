AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah Names Strong Team To Face South Africa

Head coach for the Ghana male national team, James Kwesi Appiah has named a strong attacking starting eleven to battle South Africa tonight in the qualifiers to 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars and the Bafana Bafana have both been drawn in Group C of the qualifiers where they are also expected to come up against Sudan as well as Sao Tome and Principe.

As they prepare to lock horns this evening, the West African giants want to make good use of their home advantage to ensure they bag all 3 points.

In line with that, Coach Kwesi Appiah has settled on a strong starting line-up which has Richard Ofori in post protected by a back four of Andy, Yiadom, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, and Kassim Nuhu.

In-form Real Mallorca midfielder Idrissu Baba has been handed his debut as he pairs poster boy Thomas Partey in midfield.

Crystal Palace star man Jordan Ayew starts upfront and will be supported by his brother and Black Stars Captain Andre Dede Ayew as well as Emmanuel Boateng.

The epic clash will kick off at 19:00GMT with the Cape Coast Stadium serving as the venue of attraction.

Below is Ghana’s starting eleven to face South Africa:

Richard Ofori (G), Andy Yiadom, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Kassim Nuhu, Iddrisu Baba, Dede Ayew (C), Thomas Partey, Alfred Duncan, Jordan Ayew, Emmanuel Boateng.